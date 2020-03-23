Two sought for questioning in Chatham Co. homicide

CHATHAM CO., Ga. (WTOC) -Chatham County Police are looking to two question people they believe have information on a homicide that happened this past Sunday.
Police found the body of 33-year-old Andre Cooper in a home on the 300 block of Weeping Willow. They believe Cooper was the victim of a homicide and do not believe it to be random.
They are now looking for 30-year-old Kevin Smalls and 25-year-old Gabriel Pierce. Police believe the two may have information about Cooper’s death.
Anyone who has information about their whereabouts, or this case, is asked to call Chatham County Police at 912-652-6920 or Crime Stoppers at 912-234-2020. Tipsters are anonymous and may qualify for a cash reward.
