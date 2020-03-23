Tybee Island reports dramatic decrease in island business

TYBEE ISLAND, Ga. (WTOC) -It’s been three days since the Mayor of Tybee Island signed an emergency directive to close the beaches and parking lots.
Since the beaches have closed, City Manager Shawn Gillen says people have been very compliant.
He says police are on the beaches patrolling and they're also doing their part to stay safe while doing so.
It’s a sight not a lot of people have seen before here on Tybee.
“it’s sad to not be able to go to the beach," said Gillen. "It’s sad to not have that spring feel with people starting to come because we know that’s going to be tough on our business community.”
The call to close the beaches is one way the island is trying to reduce the number of people on the island
"We had about 9,000 cars come onto the island on Thursday of last week. On Friday it was around 4,000 and Saturday it was even less. I have not seen the numbers from Sunday yet."
City Manager Shawn Gillen says nearly 40% of the island’s population is in the high-risk category for Coronavirus. But no matter what rules are in place, there are groups of people who are still risking their health every day here.
“These guys are all trained to deal with communicable diseases and they deal with that every single day," Gillen said. "We’re redoing the training on communicable disease and how to properly use PPEs, the Personal Protection Equipment.”
Equipment such as gloves, masks and eye cover. Shawn Gillen says right now there's a shortage of all of this.
“The police officers are doing whatever they can to stay away from each other when they’re doing their meetings," said Gillen. "We have our normal number of officers on duty right now. Some of them are watching the beach.”
Over the weekend, since the plywood signs went up, Shawn Gillen says people have been compliant with the rules.
“Our cops mainly have chased people away from the areas where it may not be as obvious that you’re not supposed to be there. Places like that they’ve had to go shoo people away.”
Gillen says the city council is talking about additional ways they can conduct meetings safely. He says for all residents who do business at City Hall they’ll now be required to make an appointment.
