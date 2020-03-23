Tybee mayor gives update after public bans go into place

TYBEE ISLAND, Ga. (WTOC) - Tybee Island Mayor Shirley Sessions is giving an update on the island.
On Friday, the city of Tybee Island shut down all beaches and banned the public consumption of alcohol on the island.
Mayor Sessions says they've seen a dramatic reduction of people on the island. In an update Sunday night, she said the city had been considering limiting access to the island. They had not decided to do this yet but had made the necessary request through the Chatham Emergency Management Agency to get the Georgia Department of Transportation's permission to do so.
on Sunday, County Commission Chair Al Scott issued an executive order declaring a state of emergency. The declaration of an emergency gives the county chair authority over the closure of roads within the county.
Sessions said Chatham County Chairman Al Scott has made it clear he will not support any actions restricting access to Tybee Island.
The executive order also restricts gatherings to ten people or less and requires bars and restaurants to arrange seating in their establishments to allow for proper distance between patrons.
Sessions says nearly 40% of Tybee Island’s population is in the high-risk category for the Coronavirus, which is one reason why city leaders decided to close all the beaches.
A copy of the executive order is available below:
