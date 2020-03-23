A warning about what you flush down your toilet

JASPER COUNTY, S.C. (WTOC) - If you are running low on toilet paper and haven’t been able to find any, you might be using other paper products like wipes or paper towels. But the Beaufort Jasper Water Sewer Authority is asking if it comes to that, throw them out and do not flush them down your toilet.
The toilet paper shortage has been an issue for several weeks now. And the sewer systems in the Lowcountry are paying the price. Operations managers for the sewer system say it is always an issue when people flush object other than toilet paper, but in the last few weeks they have seen an increase.
Wipes and paper towels are two of the main issues. They say when they are used instead of toilet paper, they will go through your pipes at home. But when they enter the sewer system, they snowball together causing blockages.
“Wipes or paper towels, when they get flushed, they may go through your toilet but then once they get into the sewer pipes, they cause clogs. They clog our pumps. They caused sewer backups and sewer overflows. So, it’s important to only flush toilet paper,” Director of Treatment Operations Tricia Kilgore said.
They say even though most wipes say they are “flushable”, that only means they can go down your toilet. It does not mean the sewer systems can handle them.
If it doesn’t seem like a big deal, the water system authority wants to remind people if this continues to happen those blockages could lead to flooding and sewage could be coming out of a manhole or into your own home.
