1 arrested in connection to Hampton Co. shooting

HAMPTON CO., S.C.. (WTOC) -A woman from Varnville has been arrested in connection to a shooting that happened earlier this March.
Holly Trogdon, 22, was charged with attempted murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.
The charges come after a shooting that happened at a home on Bella Lane. Deputies arrived to find a 20-year-old victim that claims Trogdon shot at her multiple times due to an ongoing situation. The victim also said that Trogdon was accompanied by another person.
Trogdon was also served an outstanding warrant with the HCSO for assault and battery in the 3rd-degree charges. She was also served outstanding warrants for assault and battery in the 3rd degree and shoplifting charges by another agency.
Copyright 2020 WTOC. All rights reserved.