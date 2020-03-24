Beaufort Co. law enforcement implementing Governor’s orders

BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WTOC) - South Carolina is prohibiting groups of three or more.
Beaufort County made it clear law enforcement will step in if the orders are violated.
The town of Bluffton is taking coronavirus concerns as well as orders to stay out of groups of three or more seriously. Right now if you even go to Town Hall, you can’t get in. And that’s because they want people to stay away from each other and stay safe.
“If all of us don’t keep our distance, we are going to be sitting here in another month talking with more people hurting," said Bluffton Mayor Lisa Sulka.
Bluffton Mayor Lisa Sulka is hoping people start taking coronavirus recommendations and orders more seriously. Governor McMaster ordered South Carolina residents not to stay in groups larger than three outside of family homes.
In Bluffton, businesses are still allowed to run, and no strict restrictions have been placed on communities. Because of this, many residents are still going about life as usual. But the mayor is hoping people start taking concerns more seriously.
A question she wants business owners to ask in the upcoming days, are businesses and companies that are staying open truly essential? She says by limiting the amount of people going out to work and for leisure every day, we have a higher chance of shortening the virus’s impact.
She hopes people take this into consideration and close voluntarily, before they are told to for everyones sake.
“I’ve seen a difference week to week. Every week that goes by and we don’t make tough decisions and make decisions upon ourselves, self-control and self decide. It’s just going to drag out. We have beautiful weather, it helps us mentally but it’s not helping people who are worried about what they are going to eat tonight. Or if they’re not going to get paid next week. That, we all need to care about.”
I spoke with Bluffton‘s Police Department regarding enforcement and they say they will be following the governors orders at this time.
