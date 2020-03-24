Chatham Co. warning of scams related to COVID-19

CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - The Chatham County Board of Commissioners is warning of scams and rumors related to COVID-19.
They are sharing information gathered from multiple sources to keep the public safe and informed.
In a recent press release from Georgia’s Attorney General Chris Carr’s office, Carr said “Scammers may try to take advantage of consumers during a time when fears and health concerns are at an all-time high…At best, these fake cures are simply a waste of money, while at worst, they can have dire consequences.”
According to Attorney General Carr, the following companies have received warning letters from the FTC and FDA for selling unapproved or misbranded products that the companies claimed could treat or prevent the coronavirus:
- Vital Silver
- Aromatherapy Ltd.
- N-ergetics
- GuruNanda, LLC
- Vivify Holistic Clinic
- Herbal Amy LLC
- The Jim Bakker Show
Facts from the Chatham County Board of Commissioners to remember when faced with misinformation:
- The Georgia Port Authority is operating normally with no delays or closures at this time.
- Gas stations are open and operational.
- There is no national lockdown. Be mindful of sources of information. For the most up to date information regarding COVID-19, visit: https://www.coronavirus.gov/
- You do not need to stockpile. Please only buy the items that you need for your family for one week. If everyone stockpiles, there will not be enough for everyone to get what they need. Demand has been high for grocery items, cleaning products and healthcare products. Give stores time to restock.
- According to FEMA, the U.S. Government is not mailing checks in response to COVID-19 at this time. Anyone who tells you they can get you the money now is a scammer. It’s important that you only trust information coming from official sources. The Federal Trade Commission recently provided more information about this scam and other common COVID-19 related scams on their website.
- The Department of Public Health clinical services will never ask for payment information or personal information over the phone. They will not offer to come to your home to offer tests or withhold information regarding your health for lack of payment over the phone.
- At this time, there are no mail-in tests available for COVID-19.
- At this time, there are no home tests available for COVID-19 nor will a Department of Public Health employee come to your home to perform a test.
