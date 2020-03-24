Dave Turley’s Tuesday WX Forecast 3-24-2020

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -A stationary front will stay to our north today. This will allow temps to warm into the 80s and keep our rain chances low. We'll see some showers early Wednesday before a cold front moves in Wednesday evening. Cooler, drier air briefly arrives Thursday. High pressure controls out weather Thursday into Saturday and temps will reach near 90 Friday and Saturday. Another cold front moves in early Sunday with very little moisture. Cooler air returns Sunday and Monday.
Today will see a mix of sun and clouds with a 20% chance for showers, highs 77-85.
Tonight will be mostly cloudy with a 30% chance for showers mainly north of 1-16.
Wednesday starts mostly cloudy with a 30% chance for showers before noon. Clearing skies by evening, highs 81-86.
Wednesday night will be partly cloudy, lows in the mid 50s.
Thursday will see a mix of sun and clouds, highs in the mid 70s.
Thursday night will be mostly clear, lows in the upper 50s.
Friday will be mostly sunny, highs in the upper 80s.
Friday night will be clear, lows in the low 60s.
Saturday will be mostly sunny, highs near 90.
Saturday night will be partly cloudy, lows in the mid 60s.
Sunday will be partly to mostly cloudy with a 20% chance for showers, highs in the mid 80s.
Sunday night will be mostly cloudy with a 20% chance for a shower, lows in the mid 50s.
Monday will be mostly cloudy with a 20% chance for showers, highs in the mid 70s.
