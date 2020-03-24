Dave Turley’s Tuesday WX Forecast 3-24-2020

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -A stationary front will stay to our north today. This will allow temps to warm into the 80s and keep our rain chances low. We'll see some showers early Wednesday before a cold front moves in Wednesday evening. Cooler, drier air briefly arrives Thursday. High pressure controls out weather Thursday into Saturday and temps will reach near 90 Friday and Saturday. Another cold front moves in early Sunday with very little moisture. Cooler air returns Sunday and Monday.