90-degree temperatures possible across Deep South this week

SAVANNAH, Ga. (AP) — A scorching wave of summer-like heat could be in store for parts of the Deep South this week.
The National Weather Service is predicting temperatures Thursday and Friday could approach or even exceed 90 degrees in areas of Georgia, Alabama, Mississippi and Louisiana. In Georgia, forecasters say Valdosta and Alma could see highs of 91.
Thermometers in Evergreen, Alabama, could hit 90 degrees right before the weekend. Jackson, Mississippi, is forecast to reach 89 degrees, with highs of 88 degrees possible in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.
