First Alert Weather Academy: Water Cycle

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Rain, snow, clouds - all forms of weather.
Forms of weather that impact us every day and all form through a lot of the same processes: the water cycle.
I want to walk you through the process here. Talk about it and go into some of the science behind it.
I'm showing you a general landscape here. Of course, locally we do not have mountains. Basically, this is a general landscape scenario and often works the same whether you live on the coast or in the mountains.
The sun's energy tends to heat water, that causes evaporation. Not all of it, but some of it. That evaporated moisture then rises and condenses to form clouds.
If the clouds get heavy enough, precipitation - like rain, sleet, snow and hail - may form and fall.
Moisture soaks into the soil and runs off. This is another part of the water cycle.
There are two other forms of moisture leaving the ground; transpiration and sublimation.
The water cycle is important and next time you look up in the sky and see a cloud, you will know water from somewhere around you has evaporated and condensed to form that cloud. If the process continues there will be precipitation.
Copyright 2020 WTOC. All rights reserved.