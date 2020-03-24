Fort Stewart: Army Civilian tests positive for COVID-19

“Fort Stewart-Hunter Army Airfield continues to take the threat of COVID-19 seriously and the health and welfare of our Soldiers, Family members, Civilians, and local community remains our top priority,” 3rd Infantry Division commanding general Maj. Gen. Tony Aguto was quoted as saying in a news release. “We continue to implement efforts to protect ourselves and those we love and are working closely with a number of military and civilian agencies to limit the spread of this virus, both on and off of our installations.”