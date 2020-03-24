Fort Stewart: Army Civilian tests positive for COVID-19

FORT STEWART, Ga. (WTOC) - A Department of the Army Civilian employed at Fort Stewart tested positive for COVID-19.
Military officials say the patient is in isolation at home in accordance with CDC guidance.
The Georgia Department of Public Health previously reported the positive case for Liberty County and has already counted it in its latest rollup numbers.
Fort Stewart says efforts are underway to determine how and where the patient was exposed to the virus.
“Fort Stewart-Hunter Army Airfield continues to take the threat of COVID-19 seriously and the health and welfare of our Soldiers, Family members, Civilians, and local community remains our top priority,” 3rd Infantry Division commanding general Maj. Gen. Tony Aguto was quoted as saying in a news release. “We continue to implement efforts to protect ourselves and those we love and are working closely with a number of military and civilian agencies to limit the spread of this virus, both on and off of our installations.”
Military health officials remind people on and off the installations to take precautions by using the following preventive measures:
- Avoid close contact with people who are sick.
- Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands.
- Wash your hands often with soap and warm water for at least 20 seconds.
- Use alcohol-based hand sanitizer that contains at least 60 percent alcohol if soap and water are unavailable.
