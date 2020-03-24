Ga. surpasses 1,000 confirmed cases of COVID-19

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Georgia Department of Public Health (DPH) is reporting 1,026 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state, according to the noon Tuesday (3/24) update.
The total deaths related to COVID-19 is now 32.
Labs across the state have now tested almost 5,500 people.
According to DPH, there are seven positive cases in Chatham County, five in Glynn County, two in Effingham County, two in Bryan County, one in Liberty County and one in Tattnall County.
DPH will release updated numbers daily at noon and 7 p.m.
