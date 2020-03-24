Georgia man charged with killing brother, shooting father

March 24, 2020 at 6:05 AM EDT - Updated March 24 at 6:07 AM

MILLEN, Ga. (AP) — Authorities say a Georgia man has been charged with killing his brother and critically wounding his father when he opened fire with a gun after a family argument.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation said in a news release Monday that 33-year-old Gregory Tremone Griffin is charged with murder and aggravated assault.

The GBI said police were called Sunday to a home in Millen south of Augusta where they found Griffin’s older brother and his father both shot. The brother, 39-year-old Demirio Griffin, died from his wounds. The father, 58-year-old Gregory Griffin, was in critical condition at a hospital Monday.

It was not immediately known if the family member charged in the shootings had an attorney.

