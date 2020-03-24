Hazlehurst pharmacy to pay $2.15 million to settle federal civil lawsuit

By WTOC Staff | March 24, 2020 at 2:21 PM EDT - Updated March 24 at 2:21 PM

HAZLEHURST, Ga. (WTOC) -A South Georgia pharmacy and it’s pharmacist has agreed to settle a federal civil suit alleging they filled thousands of illegitimate prescriptions for opioids and other controlled substances.

Under the settlement, Chip's Discount Drugs and its pharmacist-in-charge, Rogers "Chip" Wood, Jr., of Hazlehurst will pay up to $2.15 Million dollars in civil penalties.

According to the lawsuit, the defendants ignored red flags with prescriptions written by Dr. Frank Bynes, Jr.

He was sentenced to 20 years in prison for writing illegal prescriptions.

The suit alleged Chip’s pharmacy filled more than 350,000 illegal prescriptions written by Bynes over the course of two years.

