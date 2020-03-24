Health officials investigating 103 new cases of coronavirus in South Carolina

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - State health officials are investigating 103 new cases of coronavirus in South Carolina.
Those new cases include 7 in Beaufort County, 2 in Berkeley County, 17 in Charleston County, 1 in Dorchester County and 2 in Georgetown County.
This brings the total number statewide to 298 cases in 34 counties, according to the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control.
According to the latest data from the health organization’s website posted late Monday night, there have been 2,315 people tested for COVID-19 with 2,012 people with negative results.
DHEC officials also reported two more coronavirus related deaths in South Carolina.
One patient was an elderly person from Clarendon County, who had underlying health conditions.
The second patient was an elderly person from Kershaw County who also had underlying health conditions.
This brings the state’s total number of deaths to five, according to the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control.
“We unfortunately have to announce that our state has suffered two more losses related to COVID-19,” said Dr. Linda Bell, State Epidemiologist. “On behalf of all South Carolinians, we express our deepest sympathy for the families, friends and loved ones of these individuals. We also share gratitude to the medical workers who cared for these individuals to the best of their ability as we all face this new disease together.”
Last Friday, DHEC officials announced the second and third coronavirus related deaths in the state.
One patient was an elderly person with an underlying health condition from Charleston County and was a resident of Harmony Assisted Living Facility, according to the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control.
Bell urged the public to focus on things they can do to limit the spread of illness.
Those actions include washing your hands, covering your mouth when you cough, and avoiding groups.
“And especially staying home if you are ill,” Bell said.
On Monday afternoon, Roper St. Francis Healthcare officials announced three more of their patients tested positive for COVID-19.
There are now a total of 13 Roper patients who have tested positive for the virus.
That number includes a patient who died from complications associated with the virus, and the hospital said the patient also had significant previous medical conditions.
On Monday morning, Boeing officials confirmed that a South Carolina employee who works at the North Charleston campus tested positive for coronavirus.
According to Boeing, this is the first case of COVID-19 confirmed at the facility.
The teammate is now in quarantine and receiving care and treatment.
A spokesman for the company has asked all co-workers of the employee who were in close contact to stay home to self-quarantine and self-monitor.
During a press conference on Monday, Gov. Henry McMaster ordered all South Carolina law enforcement agencies to prohibit or disperse any gatherings of three or more people if officers believe it poses a public threat.
McMaster said this executive order, which he ordered during a press conference on the latest coronavirus cases in the state, does not apply to people in homes or businesses like grocery stores.
The governor said the order is designed for large crowds that he says officials have observed in different places including beaches.
“And I’ll say again it is designed for crowds," McMaster said during a press conference on Monday."We’ve seen them on the beaches, we’ve seen them on the islands or on the coast. And every now and then you see them in the parking lots and lots of kinds of places."
The governor said law enforcement will be given discretion on each case and asked them to use common sense when applying the order.
“As I’ve said nothing is off the table,” McMaster said."We are taking the necessary steps to stay ahead."
One of those steps that may be on the table include a stay-at-home order which has not been issued.
McMaster said the “drastic action" is something he hopes will not be necessary.
To stave off that order, he urged South Carolinians to continue to practice good hygiene and social distancing.
"And many South Carolinians are taking precautions that will render [a stay-at-home order] unnecessary, " McMaster said. “They’re staying at home using good personal hygiene. Washing their hands, cleaning surfaces and not take touching their nose and mouth and the eyes...and they are using common sense.”
The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control reported the following new positive cases on Monday, March 23:
- Anderson County: 5 cases
- Beaufort County: 7 cases
- Berkeley County: 2 case
- Charleston County: 17 cases
- Chester County: 1 case
- Clarendon County: 3 cases
- Dorchester County: 1 case
- Darlington County: 2 cases
- Fairfield County: 1 case
- Florence County: 2 cases
- Horry County: 5 cases
- Kershaw County: 10 cases
- Lancaster County: 2 cases
- Lee County: 1 case
- Lexington County: 5 cases
- Georgetown County: 2 cases
- Greenville County: 12 cases
- Oconee County: 1 case
- Orangeburg County: 5 cases
- Richland County: 14 cases
- Spartanburg County: 1 case
- Sumter County: 1 case
- York County: 3 cases
