Man killed in single vehicle wreck in Liberty County
Police lights (Source: Gray News)
By WTOC Staff | March 23, 2020 at 10:39 PM EDT - Updated March 23 at 10:39 PM

LIBERTY COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - A man was killed in a single vehicle crash on E. B. Cooper Highway in Liberty County on Monday, according to the Coastal News Service.

It happened shortly after 7 p.m. Georgia State Patrol Trooper Marvin Frazier says the man was driving a 2006 Honda Civic in the direction of Riceboro when he left the roadway hitting several trees.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene. At this time his identity has not been released.

The wreck remains under investigation.

