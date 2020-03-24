Pooler enforcing county-wide resolution regarding spread of COVID-19

POOLER, Ga. (WTOC) - The City of Pooler is now enforcing a county-wide resolution regarding the spread of COVID-19.
Monday Mayor Benton signed the resolution establishing emergency protective orders to help control the spread of the virus.
To avoid confusion, the City of Pooler will follow the local Chatham County State of Emergency declarations.
Parts of the Chatham County resolution are:
- Immediate closure of all indoor recreation, fitness and entertainment facilities. All restaurants will reduce inside seating capacity by half and make sure that seating is spaced to ensure six feet of distance. The resolution says that if they are unable to achieve that, they are ordered to close.
- All houses of worship shall strive for social distancing and density reduction. They are encouraged to use social media and video outlets to broadcast worship services.
- To the extent feasible, it is encouraged that citizens not congregate in groups larger than 10 at any location except in an authorized, official government capacity.
- It is encouraged that all citizens of Chatham County limit travel outside of Chatham County as much as possible.
- Any person showing symptoms recognized by the CDC as indicators of COVID-19 shall refrain from entering public buildings, restaurants, shops, public transportation facilities and all other areas where the public ingresses or egresses. Such person should seek medical attention and follow the directions of their Primary Care Physician until given clearance to return to public interaction.
Pooler continues to encourage residents to follow recommendations from the Center for Disease Control and Prevention.
