Savannah daycare offers free meals to families

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A Savannah daycare is giving out free meals to families in need this week.
Another Adventure Daycare on White Bluff Road is offering free meals for pickup by families every day from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., through Friday, March 27. It will be a drive-up service, to prevent the spread of COVID-19, meals will be brought out to your vehicle.
They ask walk-ups to call ahead to arrange a safe hand-off of meals by calling 912-927-4313. While supplies last, Another Adventure is also providing a gallon of milk with the meals.
Director Rosa Alvarez said, “Right now, they’re having trouble finding things, and we can help out by giving them something for breakfast, lunch, and snack, to all our families and anyone that’s welcome to come.”
Another Adventure Daycare asks that you send a message to their Facebook page if possible, to help them ensure they make enough food for everyone.
