South Carolina state parks to close temporarily this week

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WMBF) – The South Carolina Department of Parks, Recreation and Tourism announced on Monday it will close state parks temporarily this week.
The state parks will be closed Wednesday and Thursday to evaluate new procedures and policies as the state continues to face the coronavirus.
All 47 state parks will be open on Friday.
Also, in an attempt to reduce waiting periods at fee booths, parks will allow people to purchase admission online.
They are also distributing social distancing flyers to visitors as they enter the gates.
