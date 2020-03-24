SouthCoast Health has tested over 200 patients for COVID-19

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The numbers of positive COVID-19 cases continue to increase across the state of Georgia.
Testing has been hard to come by for some. SouthCoast Health has been able to test more than 200 of their patients and even have a drive-thru.
If recommended by a doctor, a patient at SouthCoast could drive up to a tent and be tested for COVID-19. Doctors say they have about 50 sampling kits left and are awaiting results for several kits that were already sent to the lab.
So far, they’ve had three positive cases all of which have been previously reported.
Doctors say they did have some workers sent home to quarantine as they await test results, but they are keeping things separate and using an abundance of caution at SouthCoast.
Dr. Ben Watson says right now results for their tests are taking 5-7 days to return. He says while the number of tests is limited, they are screening patients over the phone and then if needed running a panel of other tests like for the flu, strep and RSV before looking at COVID-19.
Dr. Watson says it was important they offer this to SouthCoast patients.
“I think it’s important for us to be able to help our patients we are primary care driven that’s what we do family medicine, pediatrics, internal medicine that’s what SouthCoast Health is all about and so we’re there to take care of our patients and I think we’ve had a good response to that I mean, I think it’s been positive. I think that’s what we’re supposed to do. I think that it is the reason that we all went into medicine is altruistic and I think that’s the right thing to do,” Dr. Watson said.
SouthCoast says they are seeing a lot of patients virtually and hope to continue serving outpatient screening for COVID-19.
WTOC also reached out to the Coastal Health District, who says they don’t want people to focus on testing as much as prevention. They say since COVID-19 is already in our community, it’s better to focus on protecting ourselves and others from the spread of coronavirus rather than the number of cases.
