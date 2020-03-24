SouthCoast Health has tested over 200 patients for COVID-19

“I think it’s important for us to be able to help our patients we are primary care driven that’s what we do family medicine, pediatrics, internal medicine that’s what SouthCoast Health is all about and so we’re there to take care of our patients and I think we’ve had a good response to that I mean, I think it’s been positive. I think that’s what we’re supposed to do. I think that it is the reason that we all went into medicine is altruistic and I think that’s the right thing to do,” Dr. Watson said.