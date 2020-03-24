Tuesday: Warmer Day, Spotty Rain

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Under a mostly cloudy sky, temperatures are in the low to mid-60s across the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry. It’s a bit muggy and isolated showers are impacting portions of the Lowcountry and Savannah Metro.
Rain should be offshore before 8 a.m.
The temperature warms to near 80° by noon, under some clouds, and peaks in the mid-80s in many areas by mid-afternoon. An isolated chance of rain continues this afternoon and evening; peaking Wednesday during the first-half of the day. Wednesday will be another warm one, with temperatures peaking in the mid to upper 80s during the afternoon. But, cooler and drier air filters in later Wednesday into Thursday.
Temperatures stay in the 70s in most areas Thursday afternoon with low humidity and a breeze. With a dry weather pattern in-place, much warmer weather builds in Friday and Saturday.
Record high temperatures are possible; possibly hotter than 90° in spots Saturday afternoon. Slightly wetter, cooler weather builds in early next week.
Have a great day,
Cutter
