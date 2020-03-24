United Way of the Coastal Empire creates COVID-19 Rapid Response Fund

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The United Way of the Coastal Empire has created a fund it says is to support local residents financially impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.
According to UWCE, the fund will be used to help families retain stable housing by assisting with rent, mortgage, and utility payments when grace periods are not offered and to provide financial assistance for additional critical needs such as medical expenses and child care.
UWCE is releasing $80,000 to get started and asking the community to help by making donations to the COVID-19 Rapid Response Fund.
The fund will provide financial assistance to:
- Residents of Bryan, Chatham, Effingham, and Liberty counties
- Residents who are not able to pay all or part of their monthly rent, mortgage, or utility bill(s) due to financial hardship caused by COVID-19. This could be due to temporarily increased expenses or decreased income.
Some documentation is required, and residents must meet eligibility guidelines. Apply by calling United Way of the Coastal Empire offices:
- Bryan County residents, call 912.651.7750
- Chatham County residents, call 211 or 912.651.7730
- Effingham County residents, call 912.826.5300
- Liberty County residents, call 912.368.5300
For more information, visit www.uwce.org.
For more information about COVID-19 Rapid Response eligibility guidelines, visit uwce.org/211 or call 211. United Way 211 is available Monday through Friday, 8:30 am to 5 pm. Temporary weekend hours will be added, beginning March 28th.
Copyright 2020 WTOC. All rights reserved.