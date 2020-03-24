Vacation rental companies change policies amid Coronavirus concerns

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Vacation rental companies are changing their cancellation policies in the face of all the uncertainty. We’ve heard from concerned people wondering how to move trip dates or get a refund.
Airbnb, HomeAway, and VRBO are offering a variety of options for travelers who booked trips between the middle of March and the end of April.
HomeAway is asking its users to issue, “at least a 50% refund on cancellations for all stays with a night that falls between March 13 and April 30, 2020.” HomeAway doesn’t have a specific date for a trip to have been planned for the refund.
VRBO is refunding all booking fees, a minimum 50 percent refund for the stay, and a credit for future dates if possible. This is for trips booked before March 13th for dates falling between March 13th and April 30th.
Airbnb goes further. The company is fully refunding all fees and costs for trips booked before March 14th for stays between March 14th and April 14th.
One rental company said this is a great example why travel insurance is so valuable. Also, with everything changing daily, reach back out to the spot you booked to see if they’re changing their refund policy.
