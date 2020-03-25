Dave Turley’s Wednesday WX Forecast 3-25-2020

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -A cold front will push through the area today and stall to our south into Thursday. This will bring in drier and slightly cooler air tonight. The front will move back north of the area Friday. There could be a few clouds but no rain. Record high temps possible Friday through Sunday with many inland areas reaching the 90s. A cold front moves in Sunday with a few clouds, slight rain chance and cooler temps by evening.
Today will see clearing skies, highs 82-88.
Tonight will be mostly clear, lows 55-61.
Thursday will be mostly sunny, highs 69-81.
Thursday night will be mostly clear, lows near 60.
Friday will be mostly sunny, highs near 90. Record high is 86.
Friday night will be mostly clear, lows in the mid 60s.
Saturday will be mostly sunny, highs near 90. Record high is 89.
Saturday night will be mostly clear, lows in the mid 60s.
Sunday will see a mix of sun and clouds with a 10% chance for showers, highs in the upper 80s. Record high is 90.
Sunday night will be partly cloudy, lows in the low 60s.
Monday will be partly cloudy with a 20% chance for a shower, highs in the low 80s.
