Dave Turley’s Wednesday WX Forecast 3-25-2020

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -A cold front will push through the area today and stall to our south into Thursday. This will bring in drier and slightly cooler air tonight. The front will move back north of the area Friday. There could be a few clouds but no rain. Record high temps possible Friday through Sunday with many inland areas reaching the 90s. A cold front moves in Sunday with a few clouds, slight rain chance and cooler temps by evening.