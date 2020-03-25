Effingham Co. business creating signs to help local restaurants

During this pandemic, many businesses and workers are losing a lot of money because they cant go to work, but some businesses are open. (Source: WTOC)
But it’s sometimes hard to know what’s open and what’s not. A local sign company is trying to help.

Gabasi Signs and apparel in Effingham County is printing signs for restaurants to announce they are open for carry-out. The signs are free of charge, but please only one sign per restaurant.

You can email james@Gerbasisigns.com to arrange a pick-up.

“I’ve been a firefighter for 20 years now and served my community that way so it’s in my blood to help and give back and I think this is just another way I can do it," said Owner James Gerbasi.

