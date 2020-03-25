Federal grant provides funding to local health centers

Federal grant provides funding to local health centers
Local health centers like Curtis V. Cooper and J.C. Lewis will receive money from a federal grant. (Source: WTOC)
By WTOC Staff | March 25, 2020 at 11:28 AM EDT - Updated March 25 at 11:28 AM

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -A new federal grant will give funding to some local health centers.

Congressman Buddy Carter says Curtis V Cooper Primary Health and J.C. Lewis Health Care Center will both get money from the grant.

Cooper is getting $90,000, while Lewis is getting $80,000.

Representative Carter said this funding is necessary, and praised health care workers. He says “Our medical providers are doing everything they can to fight this unseen enemy and I will continue to fight for the resources they need from Washington.”

Copyright 2020 WTOC. All rights reserved.