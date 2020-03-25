Federal grant provides funding to local health centers

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -A new federal grant will give funding to some local health centers.
Congressman Buddy Carter says Curtis V Cooper Primary Health and J.C. Lewis Health Care Center will both get money from the grant.
Cooper is getting $90,000, while Lewis is getting $80,000.
Representative Carter said this funding is necessary, and praised health care workers. He says “Our medical providers are doing everything they can to fight this unseen enemy and I will continue to fight for the resources they need from Washington.”
