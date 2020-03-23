Free Teaching Resources for Parents

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - With children across Southeast Georgia and the Lowcountry now learning from home, parents may be looking for some extra help. Lana Chilton serves as a local director for Classical Conversations, which provides homeschool groups and curriculum frameworks. She also homeschools her son. She shared some of her go-to free digital teaching resources.
- Classical Conversations: They have a page full of links to free educational resources and museum tours.
- Institute for Excellence in Writing: The website has posted about a month’s worth of free language arts and writing curriculum.
- CNN 10: The 10-minute digital broadcasts are available on a Youtube channel and geared towards students. “A lot of students, especially middle school and high school students, are familiar with CNN 10," Chilton said. “They’ve been watching this in their school, so it’s a little bit of familiarity for them.”
- Khan Academy: The website offers free math tutorial videos.
- Free library digital resources: Even though Live Oak libraries have closed their doors, you can still access a number of their resources digitally. We share more of those digital resources in this story.
Copyright 2020 WTOC. All rights reserved.