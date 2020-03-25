Georgia coronavirus cases top 1,200

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -The Georgia Department of Public Health (DPH) is reporting 1,247 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state, according to the noon Wednesday (3/25) update.
The total deaths related to COVID-19 is now 40. A total of 394 confirmed cases are hospitalized.
Labs across the state have now tested more than 6,000 people.
According to DPH, there are seven positive cases in Chatham County, five in Glynn County, three in Effingham County, two in Bryan County, one in Liberty County, one in Camden County and one in Tattnall County.
DPH will release updated numbers daily at noon and 7 p.m.
