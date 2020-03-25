Georgia Pacific ramps up production amidst coronavirus concerns

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -With all the panic buying, toilet paper has been the hottest commodity in the past few weeks.
According to market research firm Nielsen, toilet paper sales jumped 213 percent in the week ending March 14 compared to last year. Some companies are working to fill the demand, including one company with local ties.
The Georgia Pacific plant in Rincon mostly makes products for businesses and not what we would normally buy in the store and have in the house.
They do make a little Quilted Northern toilet paper. The Rincon plant would not give specifics but says obviously, there is a huge demand for all Georgia Pacific products. One area they are trying to increase is their shipping capacity because they can only ship as much as they can truck, regardless of how much they produce.
The company is shipping about 120 percent of its normal capacity right now.
