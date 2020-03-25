Goodwill of Southeast Georgia taking extra precautions during COVID-19 pandemic

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Due to Savannah Mayor Van Johnson’s shelter-at-home order, all 17 of the Goodwill locations in Savannah were closed beginning Wednesday.
Locations outside of Savannah are still open and accepting donations, with some extra precautions.
Workers are wearing gloves, and sanitizing the areas they are in.
Cynthia Barnes, the Vice President of Community Engagement for Goodwill of Southeast Georgia asked that people not donate to the closed locations, but they’re welcome to drop off at the ones outside of Savannah.
Goodwill is also asking that if you’re dropping off, to stay in your car and simply pop your trunk to cut down on the number of people handling items, and if you must get out, they ask you place it directly in the bin and not in a workers hand.
Typically, thrift store items are not cleaned before resell, but due to COVID-19, they’ve adjusted their practices.
“When donations are taken in to our donor area, they are disinfected," Barnes explained. "Our staff is spraying a light spray of disinfectant over all of the donated bags, boxes, and products, and we’re allowing that spray to lay undisturbed for thirty minutes before that donation is moved or touched again.
Barnes added that they’ve seen an uptick in donations since people have been sheltering at home and spring cleaning, and that those donations will help support their social service mission, especially the work they do with employment support and training once orders are lifted.
Copyright 2020 WTOC. All rights reserved.