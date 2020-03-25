GSU students moving out amid COVID-19 pandemic

STATESBORO, Ga. (WTOC) - Thousands of students at Georgia Southern University’s Statesboro and Armstrong campuses found out last week that they must move out of campus housing due to COVID-19 concerns.
Georgia Southern and other universities around the state are closing their on-campus housing in an effort to minimize places where students could be exposed to the virus. They say they’re trying to get students out as quickly and safely as possible.
Students and parents brought their belongings from Eagle Village as they leave weeks before the end of the semester. They found out last week during spring break that they’d have to move out as classes shift online.
“So I figured if I was out, he’d be out. But being out the rest of the semester was a shock,” said parent Rhonda Cyrus.
The nearly 4,000 students who live on campus each got specific times to arrive as university housing staggered times to reduce the number of people in one place at one time.
“Based on where people are coming from, based on their times, if you look around there’s never more than 6 to 10 people coming out of a building at one time,” said Executive Director of University Housing Pete Bluetreich.
He says they’ve gotten more than half the students checked out of their rooms. But there are roughly 160 students who need to stay on campus.
“We’ll consolidate them into a couple of buildings. Those are apartment style. They wont’ be sharing a lot of community space.”
Parents I talked to say they’re satisfied with how the university handled it all.
“It seems to be smooth. They kept us informed. I wasn’t really thrown by it.”
Now they wait and see how the rest of the semester goes.
