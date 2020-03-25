Isle of Palms considering prohibiting check-ins for short term rentals, hotels

ISLE OF PALMS, S.C. (WCSC) - Leaders on the Isle of Palms will be considering a number of measures on Wednesday including prohibiting check-ins for short term rentals and hotels.
Council will be holding an emergency meeting on Wednesday at 4 p.m.
City officials say leaders will be considering an emergency ordinance to implement further measures to protect the citizens.
Those measures include prohibiting future check-ins for short-term rentals, hotels and other accommodations, prohibiting non-essential businesses to operate within the city and other measures proposed for the safety and public health of the City of Isle of Palms.
