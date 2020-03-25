Liberty Co. organizations reading to kids via Facebook

LIBERTY COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - The Liberty County School System has asked families to make sure their child is reading at least 20 minutes every day during the school closure. However, some students might not have access to books or to someone who could read to them.
That's why Liberty Chamber is posting story time videos on its Facebook.
Library buildings are closed in Liberty County. But with a click of a button, the Liberty Chamber is able to read to hundreds of area students.
The chief executive officer said the story time videos have gotten up to 200 views.
Liberty Chamber isn't the only organization joining in on this reading fun. The local YMCA and Hinesville Rotary Club are also posting reading videos daily for students.
Leah Poole, with Liberty Chamber, says the nation is going through a rough time right now and it takes a community to make sure the younger generation doesn’t fall behind.
"Wherever adults that are not your parents can get involved and show you that they care, shows that your community cares too. That’s really, for the Chamber, that’s one of the fundamentals for us. We want these kids to do well. We want them to graduate. We want them to go to college,” Poole said
Liberty Chamber has posted seven videos, so far. If you and your child would like to go and re-watch them, please click here.
