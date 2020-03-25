Local therapist offers telehealth services amidst coronavirus outbreak

Beth Fleming says it’s a brand new way to deliver speech, occupational and physical therapy to their almost 2,000 patients who range in age from babies to 21 years old. She began doing research on teletherapy as she watched the coronavirus continue to spread across the county. While Chatterbox pediatric therapy is considered essential- nearly 2/3 of their families felt it was safer to avoid office visits. Moving their sessions online hasn’t been easy, therapists say there are still issues with rules and regulations in addition to insurance questions that need to be addressed. But for Fleming, this was something they needed to do.