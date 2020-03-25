Meet the new Cadbury Bunny: He’s a dog named Lt. Dan

View this post on Instagram

This 🐰 is the newest Cadbury Clucking Bunny!!! ❤️🐾❤️🐾. We can not thank everyone enough for all of your support through this process! It has been amazing and we are all so excited and proud of our Lieutenant Dan! @cadburyusa . . #LieutenantDanforCadbury #thenewestcadburybunny #cadburybunnytryouts #twoleggeddog #handicapablepup #whoneeds4legs #wheelingsuperheroes #wheelchairpupper #disableddogsofinstagram #coonhoundsofinstagram #rescuedogsofinstagram #adoptaspecialneedspet❤️