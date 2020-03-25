More than 1,500 Waffle House restaurants still open (for take-out) according to ‘Index’

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Waffle House announced 365 of their restaurants have closed because of coronavirus restrictions across the country.
On a good note, 1,627 Waffle House restaurants are still open - for take-out orders of course.
Last week Waffle House tweeted that all "restaurants are open right now, at least for to-go orders.”
As the company continued to evaluate the spread of coronavrius some of their stores along with many other businesses throughout the country started to close accordingly.
In true Waffle House fashion, they are still showing their employees how much they mean to them.
“Our Associates are the true heroes during this time and appreciate any order you are able place with them!”
