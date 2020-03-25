Public health state of emergency declared for city of Jesup

JESUP, Ga. (WTOC) - The Mayor and Board of Commissioners of the City of Jesup have declared a public health state of emergency within the City of Jesup because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
According to the City of Jesup, the following declaration goes into effect at 11:59 p.m. on March 24 and will remain in force for fourteen days.
- The Mayor and Board of Commissioners gave the City Manager and Chief of Police and their respective official designees the immediate authority to enforce the executive order of the Governor of the State of Georgia dated March 23, 2020, concerning the gatherings of ten or more persons and other subject matter related to the COVID-19 health emergency.
- Under the City’s current action, restaurants and other eating and dining establishments where food is served must cease offering dine-in services but may continue preparing and offering food to customers via delivery, drive-through, take-out and curbside services. At all times, patrons, employees, subcontractors, and contractors of and visitors to all such establishments must maintain at least six feet of personal distance between themselves as much as possible given the physical constraints of the premises.
- Gyms, fitness centers, pools, social clubs, amusement facilities, bowling alleys, pool halls, theaters, skating rinks, community centers, bars, nightclubs, parks, recreational facilities, massage parlors, tattoo parlors, hair salons, barbershops and nail salons located within the City of Jesup must close and remain closed for the duration of this emergency.
- Any other businesses, not-for-profits and other organizations which remain open during the emergency must undertake measures to ensure that consumers maintain at least six feet of personal distance between themselves and post signage on entrance doors informing consumers to maintain at least six feet of personal distance.
- For the duration of the declared emergency, there shall be no public gatherings on any property owned or controlled by the City of Jesup. “Public gatherings” means the organized gathering or assembly of ten or more persons.
- Additionally, all public and private gatherings of more than ten people occurring outside of a household or living unit are prohibited if such gatherings require persons to stand or to be seated within six feet of any other person. For gatherings of ten or fewer people occurring outside a household or living unit, participants must likewise maintain at least six feet of personal distance between themselves and others.
The city will constantly monitor the progression of the pandemic and will take additional measures as may be necessary.
