Richmond Hill teachers planning a parade through neighborhoods

“Richmond Hill Primary School, Richmond Hill Elementary School and Carver Elementary School, we are definitely a school who loves our students. They are the face of our school so it has been tough but we are just so fortunate that we have staff members, we have teachers who understand the value of relationships and they have truly banded together and just shown their commitment to stay connected to students, staying connected to their families, staying connected to our community and this is just one example," said Smith.