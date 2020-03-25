SCCPSS prepares plan to deliver student lunches at 400 bus stops

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Savannah-Chatham County School System students will get their lunch differently starting Thursday. The district is changing how they provide meals to their students while school’s out due to the coronavirus.
For the past three days Savannah-Chatham students have been able to come and pick up their own meals at distribution sites across the area, but starting Thursday their meals will be delivered by school bus to more than 400 stops.
“We have the routes available, we have the buses, and we have drivers,” said Vanessa Miller-Kaigler, SCCPSS deputy superintendent.
Buses hit the road to test the locations this afternoont, they have all of the stops them posted on their website. School leaders say they got feedback their food distribution sites at the 12 schools were challenging for some to get to so they developed a delivery system with their current bus routes.
“We want to be able to make sure that our students are still receiving a nutritional meal while we are closed, while we’re down and that’s our commitment to our families that we will continue to serve our students,” said Miller-Kaigler. “Our schools sites did not meet all of those needs so we’re going to go into the community to make sure that we meet those needs.”
You’ll want to be alert driving Thursday as buses will deliver from 10 am until noon. Buses will not be out on Friday, so they will deliver breakfast and lunch for two days, equaling thousands of meals for their students. School leaders have met daily to work out this plan, but also to discuss how to proceed in the future.
Right now, district leaders tell me their plan is for students to return to class on April 2, despite the City of Savannah’s shelter at home order.
“That’s what we will be taking a look at. If we need to make any adjustments to that schedule based on the mayor, as well as our county commission chair what has now been released,” said SCCPSS Deputy Superintendent Vanessa Miller-Kaigler. “So we have all of the entities that we have to take in consideration and then what the directive is that comes down from Governor Kemp.”
Leaders say safety is their top priority and if anything changes they will notify families.
If you have questions or concerns about the free meal delivery you can contact the district’s transportation line at 912-395-5591.
Copyright 2020 WTOC. All rights reserved.