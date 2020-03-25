SPD celebrates with 5-year-old forced to cancel birthday party due to COVID-19

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The spread of the coronavirus has already forced many events and parties to be canceled to help keep everyone safe.
Sadly, that included the 5th birthday party for a young boy right here in Savannah.
Even though it isn’t the party he had imagined, thanks to Savannah Police it was a birthday he’ll never forget.
When five-year-old Asher walked out of his front door Wednesday he was greeted with quite the surprise.
A Savannah Police cruiser with lights on singing happy birthday.
It was a surprise because Asher’s party had been canceled because of the coronavirus and how it could impact his mom, a double transplant recipient.
But when Savannah Police Detective Silver Leuscher found out she, and Office Samantha Heard, decided to make Asher’s birthday part of their essential duties for the day.
Bringing gifts, cupcakes, and a memory to last a lifetime.
But most importantly showing us the impact of loving our neighbor even from 6 feet away.
Asher beyond thankful, "Thank you Savannah Police for the best birthday ever.”
