SPD taking new steps in COVID-19 Response and Operations Plan

“Say for instance they have injuries, or they want to show officers property damage, things of that nature, we can still document that the same way we would if we were responding to the incident. The goal is to provide the same level and quality of service that we provide now, while maintaining those things such as social distancing, trying to minimize the type of calls officers are responding to. So if we can minimize the number of face-to-face interactions, but still provide that same quality personable service to the community, I think it’s a win-win for everybody,” said Lt. Max Nowinsky with SPD’s Technology Unit.