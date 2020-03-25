SPD taking new steps in COVID-19 Response and Operations Plan

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Savannah Police Department is taking new steps when it comes to the COVID-19 Response and Operations Plan.
That means officers will no longer respond to calls to take reports which may be filed using an Online Police Reporting System, Live Stream Video Reporting service or by calling the SPD Customer Service Desk.
This is all part of an effort to keep from spreading COVID-19, which we know is in Chatham County.
This phase involves the minimization of calls that officers respond to and limiting public access to SPD buildings.
Officers will however continue to respond to calls that require an immediate response, involve an injured person or are in-progress.
Chatham County’s E911 Center will work with callers to make sure they have a full understanding of their options at this time. SPD officers will work to educate community members and neighborhood leaders about this temporary change of service.
“Say for instance they have injuries, or they want to show officers property damage, things of that nature, we can still document that the same way we would if we were responding to the incident. The goal is to provide the same level and quality of service that we provide now, while maintaining those things such as social distancing, trying to minimize the type of calls officers are responding to. So if we can minimize the number of face-to-face interactions, but still provide that same quality personable service to the community, I think it’s a win-win for everybody,” said Lt. Max Nowinsky with SPD’s Technology Unit.
One other thing, the Open Records Department located at the Northwest Precinct will no longer take walk-in customers for the time being. Those in need of a police report can submit a request by emailing the department.
To file a report over the phone, call 912.651.6675. For more information on video conferencing with police, visit Lifesize.
