United Way of the Coastal Empire creates emergency fund in response to COVID-19

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -United Way of the Coastal Empire is lending a hand to those who may struggle with rent and other bills in the months to come.
It's called the COVID-19 rapid response fund.
The group released $80,000 to start it. They’re now asking for community help to grow it.
“This is going to affect everyone, this is going to affect the entire community, the entire economy," said Brynn Grant. "But there are those who were already on the fringes so to speak, on the edge, who were already living paycheck to paycheck, who this might push over the edge. And we want to help them as best we can.”
The financial assistance will go to residents in Bryan, Chatham, Effingham, and Liberty Counties who are facing hardship due to COVID-19.
Copyright 2020 WTOC. All rights reserved.