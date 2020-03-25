Vidalia Onion packing date still on

VIDALIA, Ga. (WTOC) -Vidalia Onion fans need to mark their calendars for April 16th.
That’s the day the Georgia Department of Agriculture and the Vidalia Onion Committee have set as the pack date for the iconic vegetable.
The committee says the date is determined by conditions during the growing season. That’s to make sure the highest quality can be offered.
They say there are 60 growers of the onions across 20 counties, all in Southeast Georgia.
The committee says Vidalia onions make up about 40 percent of the sweet onion market and are sold in every state.
