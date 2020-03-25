Wednesday: ‘Few First-Half of the Day’ Showers

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Under a partly, to mostly, cloudy sky, temperatures are in the upper 60s and lower 70s. It’s feeling a bit muggy this morning. Breezy winds are sustained between 10 and 15 MPH. Gusts are approaching 20 MPH.
Early this morning, rain is just north of the WTOC Viewing Area. But, spotty rain is in the forecast through lunch-time as a cold front approaches our area. The latter-half of the day will be drier, sunnier and breezy with temperatures peaking in the mid to upper 80s in Savannah; warmer south and cooler north.
Cooler air filters in this evening and tonight.
We wake up to temperatures in the 50s and lower 60s Thursday morning. Thursday will be stunning; sunshine, 70s, low humidity and a breeze.
Heat returns Friday and Saturday as temperatures soar into the upper 80s and lower 90s both afternoon ahead of the next cold front, chance of rain and eventual cool-down late Sunday into Monday.
Cooler weather prevails into the middle of next week.
Have a great day,
Cutter
Copyright 2020 WTOC. All rights reserved.