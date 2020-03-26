CAT waives fares, reduces services over COVID-19 concerns

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Since the city of Savannah is currently ordered to shelter at home, public transit is going to be different.
If you need to take a Chatham Area Transit bus, you won’t have to pay for it right now. Starting Thursday, March 26, CAT is waiving all fare collection to help reduce the amount of contact between riders and drivers. It’s also to give relief to people who might be without a source of income right now.
CAT is also stopping some of its routes this week and halting Dot Shuttle and Senior Circulator. The Savannah Belles Ferries will operate on a reduced schedule as well.
Impacts according to CAT:
- CAT buses will operate on a reduced throughout the week
- The 11 Candler, 28 Waters, 20 Skidaway Island / Coffee Bluff and 100 Airport Express shuttle will not operate.
- Operation of the Dot Shuttle and Senior Circulator will be suspended.
- Savannah Belles Ferry will operate from 7 a.m.-12 p.m. and then 5 p.m.-10 p.m.
- Fares for buses and CAT Mobility paratransit services will be waived
- Customer service can be reached at (912) 233-5767 from 6 a.m.-8 p.m., Monday-Friday, and 8 a.m.-4 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday.
- CAT Mobility can be reached at (912) 233-5767 from 8 a.m.-4 p.m., seven days a week. After 8 p.m., from Monday-Friday, CAT Mobility customers should call (912) 651-0490. (The after-hours number also should be used after 4 p.m. on Saturday and All ticket sales, including online purchases, will be suspended
- CAT may need to adjust service levels as the situation or staffing levels dictate.
For additional Chatham Area Transit information, click here.
