Chatham County Police working to identify Henderson Golf Club vandalism suspect

CHATHAM CO., Ga. (WTOC) - Chatham County Police are working to identify and locate a suspect in a vandalism incident they say occurred on March 23 at the Henderson Golf Club.
According to the Chatham County Police Department, officers received a call that an RTV utility vehicle had been vandalized at the golf course.
Police say security cameras picked up the image of a man who is now the suspect in the case. He is a slender white male who was wearing a black hat, a black shirt, blue jeans, and black tennis shoes.
Anyone who has information about this case is asked to call Chatham County Police at 912-652-6920 or Crime Stoppers at 912-234-2020. Tipsters are anonymous and may qualify for a cash reward.
