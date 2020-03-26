Darien photographer finding new ways to implement social distancing

DARIEN, Ga. (WTOC) - While many families adjust to social distancing, one Darien woman is using her passion to spread joy in the community.
Bridgette Bragg looks at the world from a different lens.
"I'm going to keep a safe distance, but I'm using a telephoto lens today."
A professional photographer in Darien whose business has been impacted by the threat of COVID-19.
“Trying to keep a safe distance is very difficult, especially when you’re doing portrait photography.”
But Wednesday, Bragg had a special photoshoot in mind.
Driving around town.
"I think we're all stressed."
Snapping photos from a safe distance.
"Instead of being stressed, I wanted to give someone something to look forward to."
“Definitely got my mind off what’s going on in the world right now, which is scary times right now,” said Eric Braue.
The free porch portraits tell a story of families finding their way through a new way of life.
“Maybe going around and seeing people with happy faces will help them do that,” said Harold and Jackie Webster.
For those on the other side of the lens, a photo to show they aren’t alone.
Bridgette Bragg is also offering McIntosh County High School seniors a free graduation and prom photoshoot on April 18 at the Darien Waterfront.
