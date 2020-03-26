Dave Turley’s Thursday WX Forecast 3-26-2020

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -Yesterday’s cold front will stay well to our south today. High pressure builds in to our north and brings drier and sunshine. Onshore winds today wil keep us a little cooler but the high moves off the east coast Friday and Saturday and our winds turn more to the south. This will bring back near record high temps into Sunday. A cold front will push through later Sunday with a few clouds but moisture should be very low. Our next rain chance returns when low pressure is forecast to move out of the Gulf of Mexico Tuesday and Wednesday.Today will be mostly sunny, highs 68-82.