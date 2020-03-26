Dave Turley’s Thursday WX Forecast 3-26-2020

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -Yesterday’s cold front will stay well to our south today. High pressure builds in to our north and brings drier and sunshine. Onshore winds today wil keep us a little cooler but the high moves off the east coast Friday and Saturday and our winds turn more to the south. This will bring back near record high temps into Sunday. A cold front will push through later Sunday with a few clouds but moisture should be very low. Our next rain chance returns when low pressure is forecast to move out of the Gulf of Mexico Tuesday and Wednesday.Today will be mostly sunny, highs 68-82.
Tonight will be mostly clear, lows 61-68.
Friday will be mostly sunny and much warmer, highs 79-91. Record high is 86.
Friday night will be mostly clear, lows in the low 60s.
Saturday will be mostly sunny and hot, highs around 90. Record high is 89.
Saturday night will be mostly clear, lows in the mid 60s.
Sunday will be partly to mostly cloudy, highs in the upper 80s. Record high is 90.
Sunday night will be partly cloudy, lows in the low 60s.
Monday will be partly cloudy with a 10% chance for a shower, highs in the low 80s.
Monday night will be partly cloudy with a 10% chance for a shower, lows in the upper 50s.
Tuesday will be mostly cloudy with a 20% chance for showers late, highs in the upper 70s.
Tuesday night will be mostly cloudy with a 40% chance for showers, lows in the upper 50s.
Wednesday will be mostly cloudy with a 40% chance for showers, highs in the mid 70s.
