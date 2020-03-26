Food delivery companies changing in the face of COVID-19 pandemic

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - As restaurants across the country close their doors and residents stay at home , some food delivery services are seeing an increase in business and changing the way they usually operate because of it.
“Previously we’ve had downtime where we’ll deliver an order, and then sometimes sit for five to 10 minutes, then another order pops up but lately it’s just been back to back order after order," said SavTakeout driver Chris Levdahl.
Chris Levdahl is a food delivery driver for SavTakeout. He says since COVID-19 hit the U.S., drivers have had to change the way they normally deliver food to customers.
“All we do now is every time we get an order, we don’t hand it to the customers anymore, we will drop it off at their front door, or apartment door whatever it is and then call them through the app to let them know that their order is out front and then we’ll wait around adhering to the six foot rule to make sure that they actually get the order.”
National food delivery services like Postmates, GrubHub and Doordash are also offering non-contact delivery as well.
But SavTakeout says they've also taken additional steps like having drivers wear gloves and keep hand sanitizers in the car while picking up food and delivering it.
“It keeps us safe, keeps them safe and keeps everyone safe to hopefully flatten the curve and get this over with.”
Levdahl says it’s great to work for a local business supporting local businesses during times like this.
“You can go to any of the big chain restaurants and you know get the same food that we all know. But it’s nice to be able to connect people with local restaurants and local items and unique food that you won’t be able to get anywhere else.”
Food delivery services will be open while the city is under the “stay at home” ordinance.
