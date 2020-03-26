GHSA extends suspension of athletic activities

THOMASTON, Ga. (WTOC) - After Governor Brian Kemp ordered schools closed through April 24, the Georgia High School Association is doing the same.
The organization has extended the suspension of all athletic competitions and practices through the same date.
The GHSA says they will inform schools of the decision on resuming the spring sports season on or before April 24, as the governor’s office has indicated a decision on the remainder of the school year will be made by that point as well.
“These are, of course, unprecedented times that call for unprecedented actions and our main concern remains the safety of all student-athletes, their families and fans,” GHSA executive director Dr. Robin Hines said in a statement.
The GHSA originally suspended all activities on March 17.
Copyright 2020 WTOC. All rights reserved.